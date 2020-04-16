Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CINR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 3,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

