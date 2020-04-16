Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,237,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,332,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,206. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

