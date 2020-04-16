City Holding Co. Acquires 770 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.64. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

