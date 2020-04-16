City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.