City Holding Co. Buys 1,395 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $79.99. 12,248,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,140,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

