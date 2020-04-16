City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 174.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,107,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523,434. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

