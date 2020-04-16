City Holding Co. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.21.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

