City Holding Co. Purchases 1,369 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

