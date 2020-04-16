City Holding Co. Purchases 2,030 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

