City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,553 shares during the quarter. City comprises 5.8% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. City Holding Co. owned 1.77% of City worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in City by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in City by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of City by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,029. City Holding has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Several research firms have commented on CHCO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

