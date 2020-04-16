Civitas (CIV) Market Capitalization Tops $91,254.18

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $91,254.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00329037 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00420430 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,515,532 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

