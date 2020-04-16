CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Update

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 7,074,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 16,196,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,685,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,530,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 257,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,985. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

