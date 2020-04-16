Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of CLNR stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 4,470,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. Cluff Natural Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.33 ($0.04).

About Cluff Natural Resources

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

