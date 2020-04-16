CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $106.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,413.82. 3,443,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,069. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,917.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,861.17. The firm has a market cap of $1,148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

