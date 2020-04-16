Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,330 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 746,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,875. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

