COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CMPGY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

