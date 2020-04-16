Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

