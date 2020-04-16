Contrasting PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) & eBay (OTCMKTS:EBAY)

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PeerStream and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PeerStream -54.82% -62.11% -47.84% eBay 16.54% 50.71% 9.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of PeerStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PeerStream and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 4 15 10 0 2.21

eBay has a consensus price target of $40.68, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than PeerStream.

Risk and Volatility

PeerStream has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PeerStream and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PeerStream $15.28 million 0.35 -$8.38 million N/A N/A eBay $10.80 billion 2.74 $1.79 billion $2.32 16.04

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Summary

eBay beats PeerStream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PeerStream

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

