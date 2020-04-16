Contrasting Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Phunware (NYSE:PHUN)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 9.56 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -57.87 Phunware $19.15 million 1.37 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 19.97, indicating that its share price is 1,897% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zendesk and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 2 19 0 2.90 Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $95.95, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -20.78% -26.87% -8.09% Phunware -67.21% -174.78% -42.22%

Summary

Zendesk beats Phunware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

