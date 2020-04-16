Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 643,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,365. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

