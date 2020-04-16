Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 2.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 4,336,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,805. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

