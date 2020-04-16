CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CPAH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 74,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,664. CounterPath has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

