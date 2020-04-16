Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 11,677 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

VYMI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 703,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

