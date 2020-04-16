Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 3,125 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,666. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

