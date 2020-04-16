Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $258.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.42. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

