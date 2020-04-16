Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,140,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.8% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.