Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,741. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

