Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.99. 5,013,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,099. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

