Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $35.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.86. 1,313,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.