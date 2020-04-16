Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $6.49 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 3,606,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

