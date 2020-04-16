Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

KLAC traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.22. 1,278,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

