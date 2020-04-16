Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $2.71 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.66% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 608,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

