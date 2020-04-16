Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $6.97 Million in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,806 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. 88,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,063. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $109.28 and a one year high of $177.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.1087 dividend. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

