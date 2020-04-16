Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 825,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,664. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

