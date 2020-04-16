Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,762 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$50.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,082,189 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

