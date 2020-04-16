Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,351,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,042. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

