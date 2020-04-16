Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

