Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 608,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

