Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,676 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after buying an additional 1,378,879 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,605,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 1,344,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,263. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

