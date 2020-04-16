Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 7,259 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth $336,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,144. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

