Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 859 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

