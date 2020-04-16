Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 953 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.64. 818,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

