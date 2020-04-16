Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 3,839,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

