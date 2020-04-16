Cred Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, IDEX and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 733.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.