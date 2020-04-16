Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

CCK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 981,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,205,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,841,000 after acquiring an additional 465,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after purchasing an additional 137,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after purchasing an additional 137,867 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,074,000 after buying an additional 819,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crown by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,127,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,206,000 after buying an additional 517,868 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

