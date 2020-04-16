Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.13

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $834,269.42 and approximately $56,836.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.04228959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00066942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014218 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

