Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CELP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,633. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 145.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

