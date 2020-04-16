Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 192,473 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,386,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,966,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.