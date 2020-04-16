Deutsche Bank Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $180.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $221.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 865,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,635. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,676.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,398,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,892,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $371,706,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 236.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,585,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.