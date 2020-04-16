Deutsche Bank Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $402.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $424.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $413.81. 134,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,054. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $263.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average of $374.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,044 shares of company stock worth $25,763,553 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

